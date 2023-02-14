Koko Head Shooting Complex to reopen next month with new rules and rennovations

Renovations continue at Oʻahu's only public shooting range — the Koko Head Shooting Complex.

The archery range is scheduled to reopen next month, with the public pistol and rifle ranges anticipated to reopen in April.

Last September, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation suddenly announced the immediate closure of the range — citing a "staff shortage" as the main concern.

In a recent press release, the department stated that blood test results from complex employees indicated levels of lead were present.

While they said the test levels were well below the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's standards for concern, staff were relocated out of an "abundance of caution."

In the meantime, the closure allowed for the range to take on several renovation projects. This week, city crews will begin placing 3,000 cubic yards of dirt along the pistol and rifle ranges. They also plan to paint, reroof and remove damaged parts of the range.

DPR director Laura Thielen said there will be some changes to the range when it reopens — such as controlling where food and drinks are allowed, requiring staff to undergo additional health screenings and implementing more signage throughout the range.

"Planning ahead, we hope to make range improvements while maintaining some semblance of public shooting access," Thielen said in a press release Monday.

Koko Head Shooting Complex is free to the public, provided that shooters bring their own equipment. For the rules and procedures of the range, click here.