The return of a healing son to Molokaʻi

As Hokule’a approached, community members chanted to welcome both the vessel and Aluli. The fire department sprayed a stream of water that arched high over Hokule’a as it docked.

Molokaʻi's beloved Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli was brought home last week on the Hokule'a. He died in late November on Molokaʻi.

The return of his ashes from Oʻahu was greeted with emotion by family, friends and a large gathering of Molokaʻi community members at Kaunakakai Wharf.

Aluli's life partner, Davianna McGregor, held his lei-draped urn in her arms as she shared a few words.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / Molokai Dispatch The Molokaʻi community gathered at Kaunakakai Wharf to recognize the passing of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli on Feb. 4, 2023.

“We celebrate Emmett's life, but also his legacy for the generations to come to learn and continue his belief that the life and health of the land is the health of the people and is the health of the lāhui.”

Aluli practiced medicine at his Molokaʻi clinic for 46 years. He served as a Native Hawaiian health care advocate and an activist who played a leading role in the movement to stop the Navy’s bombing on the island of Kaho’olawe.

The Molokaʻi community celebrated his life on Saturday, and services will also be held on Oʻahu at the John A. Burns School of Medicine on March 4.