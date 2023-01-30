Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods

Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands.

The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island will maintain a 'flood watch' advisory as the storm rolls through. They predict that heavy rain will ease Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and winds will become lighter the rest of the week.

The Department of Education closed all schools on Molokaʻi for Monday — including Kualapuʻu Charter School, Maunaloa Elementary, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary, Molokaʻi Middle and Molokaʻi High.

All HIDOE schools on Moloka‘i will be closed for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30, due to impacts from severe weather. Parts of the island experienced flooding during the recent heavy rains, which has caused unsafe conditions and is preventing access to some of the campuses. pic.twitter.com/eDrBnOHY1G — Hawai‘i Public Schools (@HIDOE808) January 30, 2023

On Kauaʻi, Hanalei Elementary will also be closed as Kuhio Hwy. near Hanalei Bridge was obstructed due to flooding this weekend.

Additionally, Kaua'i County has issued a water conservation warning for residents between Hanalei to Hā'ena, related to severe weather. They ask that residents limit water use to essential tasks such as cooking, drinking or sanitation use to prevent a full water service outage.

Several power outages were documented on Oʻahu this weekend, including a major disturbance in Haleʻiwa when a tree fell on a power line forcing the closure of both lanes on Kamehameha Hwy.

Monday morning hazard roundup:

*Flash Flood Warning for parts of Kaua'i until at least 8:45 a.m.

*DOE schools on Moloka'i, Hanalei Elementary on Kaua'i, are closed.

*Multiple hazards still in forecast, including wind, rain, flooding, and mud/rockslides in steep areas.

🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/LYyb14KHoZ — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 30, 2023

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency asks that the public take photos of all damages caused by the storm, stating that it could help with insurance costs and may help your community qualify for future assistance.

This article will update as more information is released.