Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

The future of the rental car industry could be electric

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST
Starr-200401-7644-Cenchrus_ciliaris-unused_rental_cars_during_Covid_19-Kahului_Airport-Maui_(50335423308).jpg
Forest and Kim Starr
/
Wikimedia Commons
Unused rental cars at Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaiʻi. April 01, 2020

State advocates for cleaner transportation are setting their sights on the rental car industry.

Senate Bill 973 would mandate the incorporation of zero-emission or plug-in hybrid vehicles into rental car fleets by 2035. This will also include tour buses and other visitor transportation.

Clearway - Waiawa 6.jpg
Local News
New central Oʻahu solar and battery farm said to benefit 7,600 homes
HPR News Staff

The clean energy nonprofit Blue Planet Foundation is backing the legislation, which states that "public vehicle fleets and rental motor vehicle fleets are responsible for the largest sources of vehicle pollution."

Jodi Robinson, a policy analyst for the foundation, noted that ground transportation makes up a significant portion of the state’s emissions, and the rental industry could change the way energy is used.

"The rental car industry plays a huge role in our ground transportation emissions," Robinson said.

India World Population 8 Billion
Asia Minute
Asia Minute: India is moving ahead with plans for hydrogen-powered passenger trains
Bill Dorman

Robinson said the tides are already turning towards more electric rental vehicles across the nation. For instance, the rental car company Hertz plans to have one-quarter of its fleet be electric by 2024.

"There is a huge opportunity for the tourism industry to make that transition and really help to drive down our total emissions from transportation," Robinson said.

Tags
Local News State Legislatureenergyenvironmenttourism
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories