Eddie Aikau surf contest cancelled for Wednesday, due to weather

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but has now been cancelled due to concerns of severe weather.

Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother, announced the update live on Hawaii News Now early Tuesday morning, saying that the foundation has been tracking the swell from across the world and that the wind conditions have made the waves too large to compete.

He said that they are looking at Jan. 22 as being the new date for the 'Eddie.'

"It's been still a very difficult call, but again I'd like to thank everyone, and the 'Eddie' is officially cancelled," Aikau told HNN.

The event at Waimea Bay on Oʻahu has an annual window around this time of year, but only takes place if waves consistently reach 20 feet in height. The opening ceremony in December kicked off the holding period, which lasts until March 23.

The last time “The Eddie” was held was in 2016.

Eddie Aikau was the first lifeguard on the North Shore of the island, and the foundation says he saved more than 500 people in his career.

He paddled off to get help when the Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe capsized in 1978 off the coast of Lanaʻi — and was never seen again.