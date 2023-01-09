Eddie Aikau surf contest is scheduled to return to Waimea Bay on Wednesday

One of the best-known surf contests in Hawaiʻi will take place on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the Eddie Aikau Foundation announced its Big Wave International is a "go" for Jan. 11.

The event at Waimea Bay on Oʻahu has an annual window around this time of year, but only takes place if waves consistently reach 20 feet in height. The 2023 window runs from Dec. 14 to March 23.

The National Weather Service is predicting what it calls “giant surf” with waves of up to 50 feet from Tuesday night through Thursday.

The last time “The Eddie” was held was in 2016.

Eddie Aikau was the first lifeguard on the North Shore of the island, and the foundation says he saved more than 500 people in his career.

He paddled off to get help when the Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe capsized in 1978 off the coast of Lanaʻi — and was never seen again.