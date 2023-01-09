Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Eddie Aikau surf contest is scheduled to return to Waimea Bay on Wednesday

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM HST
Hawaii Big Wave Surfing waimea bay eddie aikau big wave surfing contest
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
Jamie Mitchell, right, and Ross Clarke-Jones, both of Australia, surf in the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest in Waimea Bay near Haliewa, Hawaiʻi on Thursday, February 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

One of the best-known surf contests in Hawaiʻi will take place on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the Eddie Aikau Foundation announced its Big Wave International is a "go" for Jan. 11.

The event at Waimea Bay on Oʻahu has an annual window around this time of year, but only takes place if waves consistently reach 20 feet in height. The 2023 window runs from Dec. 14 to March 23.

The National Weather Service is predicting what it calls “giant surf” with waves of up to 50 feet from Tuesday night through Thursday.

The last time “The Eddie” was held was in 2016.

Eddie Aikau was the first lifeguard on the North Shore of the island, and the foundation says he saved more than 500 people in his career.

He paddled off to get help when the Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe capsized in 1978 off the coast of Lanaʻi — and was never seen again.

Tags
Local News Surfingsports
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories