Local News

Maui police officer shoots, kills man holding weapon

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST
Generic HPR lead image Grove size.png

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — A Maui officer shot and killed a man who advanced toward him with an unspecified weapon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a Kahului home Thursday night, according to a Maui police news release. The first officer who arrived found a 29-year-old man wielding a weapon over his head. The officer fired his gun when the man moved toward him, police said.

A police spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email Friday morning seeking additional details, including the type of weapon the man wielded.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said his identity would be withheld for 24 hours to allow his family to notify extended relatives and friends.

The officer was put on administrative leave.

