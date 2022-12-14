Maui trustee selected again as board chair of Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees has reelected Maui Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey as its chair.

During OHA’s first board meeting since the November election, members also chose Hawaiʻi Island Trustee Mililani Trask as vice chair.

Lindsey said her focus this coming year will be on addressing OHA’s share of the Public Land Trust revenue as well as the development of OHA’s Kakaʻako Makai lands.

"I am beyond honored to see the faith and confidence that my fellow trustees have placed in me, and I promise them that I will continue to work as hard as I have since first accepting this leadership role two years ago," Lindsey said in a statement. "We will continue to share our message of working together in a spirit of unity and lōkahi and we will strive to do our very best in bettering the lives of the Native Hawaiian community because that is what our people truly deserve.”

All nine members of the board were inducted last week at an investiture ceremony at Kawaiahaʻo Church.

They include newly elected At-Large Trustees Brickwood Galuteria and Keoni Souza.

At-Large Trustee John Waiheʻe IV and Oʻahu Trustee Kalei Akaka also won reelection this year, as did Lindsey and Trask.

Rounding out the nine-member board are Kauaʻi Island Trustee Dan Ahuna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Trustee Luana Alapa, and At-Large Trustee Keliʻi Akina, who were all elected in 2020.