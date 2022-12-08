Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maunaloa lava no longer an imminent threat to Saddle Road

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press,
HPR News Staff
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST
Hawaii Volcano maunaloa 120722
AP
/
US Geological Survey
In this aerial image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, fissure 3 is seen erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Maunaloa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The world's largest volcano continues to erupt but scientists say lava is no longer feeding the flow front that has been creeping toward a crucial highway. That means the flow isn't advancing and is no longer an imminent threat to the road that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.

Maunaloa was still erupting Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The blocked supply of lava to the flow front is likely because of a reduced production rate, Phillips said.

Hawaii Volcano
Local News
Here's the latest from Maunaloa's volcanic eruption

“That’s good news for us,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth said. Still, county officials said they will stay on the alert — because scientists say things could always change.

Lava from Maunaloa, which began erupting Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years, was 1.76 miles (2.83 kilometers) from Saddle Road, also known as Route 200 or Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

“So just to emphasize, there is no current threat to any island communities or infrastructure at this time,” Phillips said.

Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.

But, as expected, the lava slowed considerably in recent days as it moved across flatter ground, leaving scientists unable to estimate a clearer timeline.

Phillips said the active fissure is still generating lava flows, but they'll be localized around the fissure.

Hawaii Volcano Hawaiian Culture
The Conversation
Interview: Mayor Mitch Roth asks for respect from visitors of Maunaloa
Catherine Cruz

If there are additional flows in the channel, it's very unlikely that supply from the top will push the flow front ahead to become a threat, said Frank Trusdell, a geologist with the volcano observatory.

“So right now, we don’t expect that the new lava coming out on the surface to be able to replenish the supply to the flows that are closest to Daniel K. Inouye Highway,” he said.

———

Resources:

Tags
Local News MaunaloaHawaiʻi IslandUSGSHawaiian Volcano Observatory
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories