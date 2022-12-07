Department of Hawaiian Home Lands finalizes $600M spending plan

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has finalized its spending plans for $600 million of state funding.

DHHL wants to develop more than 2,700 new homestead lots statewide. That would include about 1,500 on Oʻahu and more than 500 in Maui County.

The plans were sent to the Legislature on Tuesday.

The department also plans to look into acquiring new land, as well as providing assistance programs. That could include down-payment help and rental assistance.

Earlier this year, the state Legislature approved the historic lump sum with the goal to reduce DHHL’s waitlist. It currently stands at more than 28,000 Native Hawaiians.

Gov. David Ige signed the measure into law in July.

The department had until Saturday to submit its strategic plan to the Legislature detailing use of the funds.

