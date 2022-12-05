Painters needed for new conservation stamps

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is hosting an art contest for a new license stamp.

Artists can submit entries for either the Hawai’i wildlife conservation or the game bird stamp.

The wildlife conservation stamp will feature the endangered kāhuli Hawaiian land snail. These snails are endemic to Hawaiʻi and only found on Oʻahu.

Artists who want to send a submission for the game bird stamp must incorporate the chestnut-bellied sandgrouse. These birds are not native to Hawaiʻi and were introduced to the Big Island as a game bird.

The wildlife conservation stamp is a requirement for those with a Hawai‘i state hunting license. The game bird stamp is required for anyone intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps will also be available to stamp collectors.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

SETTING: Hawai‘i habitat

SIZE: Completed painting with a maximum of 24” by 36” and unframed (to be reduced to 1” X 1.5” stamp)

MEDIUM: Oil or acrylic

ENTRY: Completed oil or acrylic painting or an 8.5” X 11” photo/print/photocopy of a completed painting

DEADLINE: All entries must be received by Feb. 25, 2023. Notification of the winner will be made in March 2023.

SHIPPING FEE: All paintings sent must be accompanied by a $35.00 fee to cover the cost of returning artwork. If a check is not included, you will need to pick up your artwork. Checks are to be made payable to the DLNR. Otherwise, a photo, print, or photocopy of an original painting may be sent with no fee (see application form).

PAYMENTS: The winner will receive a maximum award of $1,000. The winner of the conservation stamp will also get a behind-the-scenes tour for themselves and 10 guests of a captive-rearing snail lab.

For more information, contact Jason Omick at Jason.D.Omick@hawaii.gov or (808) 347-6869.