Blangiardi approves Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission under executive authority

Mayor Rick Blangiardi did not sign the bill establishing the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission, but said Wednesday that he will pass it under his executive authority.

The commission will add more protection to the island’s historic sites.

He said Bill 44 had “legal and technical concerns with how the OHPC was established.”

He instead drafted a resolution to the plan with Honolulu City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaʻāina.

The commission will have nine full-time staff under the Department of Planning and Permitting with different specialties to advise government agencies on historic preservation.