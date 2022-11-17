Local branding firm receives renewal to lead HTA's Japan market

The Hawaii Tourism Authority renewed its contract with a local firm to handle its branding and marketing for Japan.

The integrative consulting firm a.link LLC will once again lead HTA’s Visitor Education and Destination Brand Marketing and Management Services for the Japan market.

The authority issued a request for proposals in September and a panel of government and industry professionals awarded the contract to a.link LLC on Tuesday. The firm has held HTA’s Japan market contract since 2012.

The firm’s new contract will last three years, with an opportunity for HTA to extend its agreement for another two years after that.

Contractors will be tasked with supporting HTA’s mission to increase average visitor spending and regenerative tourism.