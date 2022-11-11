Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans

Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018.

The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates.

Honolulu had a high score due to its VA hospital presence and the state's financial benefits for veterans, including exemption from all property taxes except the minimum tax.

Honolulu also has a strong veteran community, making up nearly 9% of its entire population.

Tampa, Florida took the top spot for retired veterans.