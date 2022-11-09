Firefighters continue battling West Maui brush fire

A brush fire in West Maui has burned an estimated 1.875 square miles. It was 40% contained on Wednesday morning, according to the Maui County Fire Department.

Firefighters are expected to continue working throughout the day. The fire was first reported Tuesday morning in the area of Kauaʻula Valley near Lahaina.

The Lahaina Civic Center closed as an evacuation shelter on Wednesday morning. There have been no evacuations ordered nor road closures.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency remains partially activated. According to MEMA, there’s no imminent threat to residents at this time.

West Maui public schools were closed Wednesday including Lahainaluna High School, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nahienaena Elementary and King Kamehameha III Elementary.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

“I ask West Maui residents and visitors to stay well-informed and avoid areas where firefighters are responding to hot spots or working to contain the fire,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.