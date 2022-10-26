Mark Takai's congressional papers available to the public

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Takai’s collection of papers has been made available to the public at his alma mater, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Takai served in the state House representing Pearl City and then ʻAiea for 20 years. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.

He died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 49.

While at UH Mānoa, Takai majored in political science on a swimming scholarship. He served in the student government and was editor in chief of the student newspaper Ka Leo O Hawaiʻi.

Takai’s papers from his time in office can be found in the Hawaiʻi Congressional Papers Collection at the Hamilton Library.