Hawaiʻi and Israel establish economic, educational exchange

Gov. David Ige and Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Hillel Newman signed a joint declaration last week, establishing a partnership for economic and educational exchange between the governments of Hawaiʻi and Israel.

The ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol was also attended by County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, former Gov. Linda Lingle, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism will collaborate with UH and the private sector to collaborate on research relating to climate change and cybersecurity.

The joint declaration also includes trade regulations and strengthens sister city programs.