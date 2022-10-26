Donate
Local News

Hawaiʻi and Israel establish economic, educational exchange

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST
david ige
Office of Gov. David Ige
/
The ceremony was attended by (left to right) County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, former Gov. Linda Lingle, Consul General Hillel Newman, Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner.

Gov. David Ige and Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Hillel Newman signed a joint declaration last week, establishing a partnership for economic and educational exchange between the governments of Hawaiʻi and Israel.

The ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol was also attended by County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, former Gov. Linda Lingle, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism will collaborate with UH and the private sector to collaborate on research relating to climate change and cybersecurity.

The joint declaration also includes trade regulations and strengthens sister city programs.

Tags
IsraelDavid IgeUniversity of Hawai'i
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
