Students gather at Hawaiʻi State Capitol in support of after-school programs

More than 200 students gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to highlight the importance of after-school programs.

For the first time in two years, the Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance held its “Lights on After School” rally.

Executive Director Paula Adams says programs not only give families peace of mind for their children after school but also help students succeed.

"After-school programs support doing homework, some after-school programs give them tutoring opportunities. And it's a space for them to be themselves, to have fun but also to learn and to learn outside the classroom," Adams said.

"They are very important because we know that the kids need more time to catch up, right? So after-school programs can support them in that way, can support them in the learning process and also bring them the social interaction that they need, that they love," she added.

Adams says after-school programs are also facing challenges such as hiring and retaining staff members.

More information about after-school programs can be found at hawaiiafterschoolalliance.org.