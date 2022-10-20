Donate
Oʻahu's first Chick-fil-A location opens at Ala Moana

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST
Chick-fil-A Ala Moana
Courtesy Chick-fil-A Ala Moana
/
Chick-fil-A Ala Moana opened for business on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Oʻahu's first Chick-fil-A location opened Thursday at the Ala Moana Center's main food court. It's the second in Hawaiʻi after a location in Kahului on Maui opened last month.

The restaurant is located in the mall’s Makai Market Food Court on level one.

The Ala Moana restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It's owned and operated by former University of Hawaiʻi football player Kurt Milne.

"Throughout my childhood in Georgia, I had so many special experiences at Chick-fil-A, and I look forward to our guests experiencing that same level of signature hospitality combined with the Aloha Spirit,” Milne said in a press release.

Chick-fil-A plans to open one location in Makiki on South Beretania Street and another in Kapolei.

HPR News Staff
