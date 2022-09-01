Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaiʻi location on Maui

Hawaiʻi’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday in Kahului, Maui.

The restaurant at 14 Hoʻokele St. will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The location has approximately 160 full and part-time employees. It is owned and operated by Maui resident Sean Whaley.

Chick-fil-A says it plans on opening several locations across the state in the next five years. Its next three locations will be on Oʻahu.

In Honolulu, it plans on opening restaurants at Ala Moana Center by the end of 2022, and in Makiki by early 2023. A Kapolei location is expected to open in 2023.

The company was founded in 1967 and now has more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.