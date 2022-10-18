Nonresidents will have to pay for parking at Kahaluʻu Beach Park on Big Island

Out-of-state visitors will have to pay for parking at Kahaluʻu Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island starting Dec. 1.

Nonresident visitors will pay a parking fee in four-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the pilot project this week. It will be managed in conjunction with The Kohala Center.

The project will support the maintenance, enhancement and protection of Kahaluʻu Bay’s natural resources.

That’s one of the top priorities listed in the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Hawaiʻi Island Destination Management Action Plan.

All net income from the parking fees will be used solely for the benefit of the public to support protection at Kahaluʻu Beach Park.