$1M in federal funding secured for cultural education for visitors
Seven local organizations will split $1 million in federal funding to continue cultural education programs for tourists.
The funding comes from the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience (NATIVE) Act. Signed by former President Barack Obama in 2016, the law was introduced by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.
The U.S. Department of Interior’s Heritage Opportunities in Hawaiʻi program is distributing the funds to the seven organizations.
The full list of recipients includes:
- ʻAoʻao o Nā Loko Iʻa o Maui, for the Kōʻieʻie Fishpond Visitor Engagement Program, which will help educate visitors about the cultural and historical significance of Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond
- Hanalei River Heritage Foundation, for the I Mana Ka ‘Āina Visitor Engagement Program, which will develop a bilingual, historical interpretive educational program for visitors
- Hiʻipaka LLC, for Hōʻihi no Waimea, which will engage visitors in interactive cultural activities such as lei making, coconut weaving, and poi pounding
- Moanalua Garden Foundation Inc., to support the 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival
- Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, to support engagement programs with visitors and Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners
- PAʻI Foundation, for Nānā I Ke Kumu: Look to the Source, which will educate and engage visitors on the traditions, principles and values of the Native Hawaiian people
- Waiʻanae Economic Development Council, for E Mau Ke Aʻo: Sustaining the Cultural Practitioner, which will help create new businesses for cultural practitioners through access to new markets, increased marketing efforts, and training programs