$1M in federal funding secured for cultural education for visitors

Seven local organizations will split $1 million in federal funding to continue cultural education programs for tourists.

The funding comes from the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience (NATIVE) Act. Signed by former President Barack Obama in 2016, the law was introduced by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

The U.S. Department of Interior’s Heritage Opportunities in Hawaiʻi program is distributing the funds to the seven organizations.

The full list of recipients includes:

