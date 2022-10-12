City officials expand free COVID-19 testing at Honolulu airport

The City and County of Honolulu is expanding its free COVID-19 testing services at its mobile lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Starting Saturday, Hawaiʻi residents with valid IDs will be able to receive either a free PCR test or a free rapid antigen test at the lab.

City testing sites will also implement new operating hours starting Oct. 15.

The mobile lab will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Sundays and Thursdays.

Testing will continue at Honolulu Hale on Fridays and Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays. But they will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for those wanting a test.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 767 new cases on Oʻahu over the last seven days with a positivity rate of 6%.

More COVID-19 information can be found at oneoahu.org.