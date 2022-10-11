Honolulu rail gives green light for Dillingham utility relocation

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday that its issued a Notice to Proceed to Nan, Inc. to relocate the utility infrastructure along Dillingham Boulevard.

HART awarded Nan, Inc. a $496.3 million contract in August 2022. The work along Dillingham Boulevard spans from the corner of Kamehameha Highway and Laumaka Street to the corner of Dillingham Boulevard and Kaʻaʻahi Street.

Some of the major utilities that need to be relocated include storm drainage, sanitary sewer, water main, gas/fuel, electrical and communications infrastructure and roadway improvements.

But the project also includes other improvements, such as traffic signal systems, street lighting, and service reconnections.

In a release, HART says the project will involve multiple construction sites operating simultaneously, with the anticipation of daytime and nighttime work — with some periods of 24/7 construction in select areas.

Temporary closures of traffic lanes, sidewalks and on-street parking are also expected.

HART anticipates physical construction to begin before the end of this year. It expects work to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Nan, Inc. will hold monthly virtual informational community meetings to discuss the work. Check honolulutransit.org for updates on upcoming meetings and for traffic impact information.