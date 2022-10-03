HPU gets $3.35M in federal funds for Native Hawaiian and low-income students

Hawaiʻi Pacific University is getting federal help to launch a new effort supporting the educational needs of Native Hawaiian and low-income students.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded HPU $3.35 million for its Hoʻokō Project. It aims to provide qualified undergraduates with enhanced advising and tutoring — as well as free textbooks and summer tuition for their first two years.

HPU provost Jennifer Walsh says the project aims to help 200 students.

"One of the things that we’re most concerned about is in the COVID high school years that we know will affect students for the next several cycles of admission. There may be gaps in their learning, and so one of the things that this project will provide is funding to offer some enhanced developmental courses that have combined tutoring and dedicated instructional services to help students maybe recover some of those gaps in learning that they have experienced," Walsh told HPR.

Walsh says the grant will also pay for tutors and staff, as well as professional development for staff.

She expects students can take advantage of some of the services as early as January.

Editor's note: Hawaiʻi Pacific University is an underwriter of HPR.