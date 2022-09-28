Planning a beach day on Maui, Molokaʻi or Lānaʻi? Be sure to bring mineral sunscreen

If you’re planning to go to the beach on Maui, Molokaʻi or Lānaʻi this weekend, be sure to bring along mineral-only sunscreen. Maui County is banning chemical sunscreens beginning Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Maui County Council unanimously voted to ban the sale, distribution and use of nonmineral sunscreen last year.

Be careful when you buy sunscreen labeled as reef safe — it’s not always true.

Harmful chemical ingredients commonly found in sunscreen can cause coral to bleach. Those chemicals include:



avobenzone

oxybenzone

octinoxate

ethylhexl methoxycinnamate

homosalate

octisalate/octocrylene

Mineral sunscreens are composed of zinc oxide and titanium oxide.

Beachgoers can also protect their skin by avoiding the sun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., staying in the shade and wearing UV protective clothing.