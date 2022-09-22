Donate
Local News

Public input sought on transportation infrastructure preferences

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM HST
h1_freeway-kalanianaole_highway_towards_hanuama_bay__23088372623_.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public to participate in a survey for planning future infrastructure.

The DOT is developing a 2045 Hawaiʻi Statewide Transportation Plan. The plan will map out the state’s public transportation construction projects for the next two decades.

HSTP will prioritize airport, harbor and highway infrastructure. The plan will provide DOT with policy level guidance.

Click here to access the survey.

