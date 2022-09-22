Public input sought on transportation infrastructure preferences
The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public to participate in a survey for planning future infrastructure.
The DOT is developing a 2045 Hawaiʻi Statewide Transportation Plan. The plan will map out the state’s public transportation construction projects for the next two decades.
HSTP will prioritize airport, harbor and highway infrastructure. The plan will provide DOT with policy level guidance.
Click here to access the survey.