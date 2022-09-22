NOAA asks local fishermen for help collecting mahimahi

Hawaiʻi fishermen have the opportunity to reel in compensation for the fish they catch.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is collecting mahimahi stomachs to study their diets. The study will help NOAA better understand the behaviors of the predatory fish.

NOAA is piloting a punch card program to gather freshly caught mahimahi.

Fishermen will receive one point for every stomach donated with a full set of data. For every 10 points, they will get a $50 gift card to a local fishing supply store.

Local fishermen have donated over 300 mahimahi stomachs so far.

To participate in the study, email keith.kamikawa@noaa.gov.