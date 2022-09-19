Donate
EPA grants Hawaiʻi $31M for clean drinking water

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM HST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the state more than $31 million for water infrastructure.

The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — allocating over $50 billion to the EPA.

"Hawai’i is receiving more than $31 million to help prevent flooding, protect our waterways, and ensure the health and wellbeing of communities across our state," said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono.

The funding will be distributed to the state Department of Health’s Environmental Health Administration.

Securing safe drinking water and creating infrastructure to protect groundwater and coastal water from contamination will be prioritized. This includes updating aging infrastructure like cesspools.

