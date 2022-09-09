Papahānaumokuākea contributes to global seafloor mapping goals

The E/V Nautilus is contributing to an international effort to map the entire seafloor by 2030.

The goal of the General Bathymetric Chart of the Ocean’s Seabed 2030 Project is to make a detailed map of the global seafloor.

E/V Nautilus has been mapping the ocean floors of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument this year.

"The entire U.S. exclusive economic zone, which is 200 nautical miles offshore of any United States landmass, about 47% has been mapped at modern resolution," said Renato Kane, an expedition leader on E/V Nautilus.

"Within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the numbers are about the same. Approximately 52% has been mapped so we still have about half to go," Kane told HPR.

E/V Nautilus has mapped 1,600 to 2,200 square kilometers every day during their four-week expedition.

About 23.4% of the global ocean floor has been mapped so far.