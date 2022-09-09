Donate
2 previously sick Hawaiian monk seals become mothers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST
A. HMS_Meleana_PHM KF04 (L) and pup (R) hawaiian monk seal
Paige Mino
/
NOAA Fisheries
Hawaiian monk seal Meleana, left, is pictured nursing with her newborn pup on Manawai (Pearl and Hermes Reef) this summer.

The endangered Hawaiian monk seal population is steadily increasing. The population surpassed 1,500 seals for the first time in 20 years this year.

Ke Kai Ola, the Hawaiian monk seal hospital in Kailua-Kona, has been rehabilitating sick and injured seals until they are able to survive in the wild.

Two former patients from Ke Kai Ola were found in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands with pups of their own.

The seals were spotted in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

"For an endangered species, every patient matters. The birth of these two Hawaiian monk seal pups from former patients is a real milestone to this endangered population," Ke Kai Ola veterinarian Dr. Sophie Whoriskey said.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
