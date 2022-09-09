2 previously sick Hawaiian monk seals become mothers

The endangered Hawaiian monk seal population is steadily increasing. The population surpassed 1,500 seals for the first time in 20 years this year.

Ke Kai Ola, the Hawaiian monk seal hospital in Kailua-Kona, has been rehabilitating sick and injured seals until they are able to survive in the wild.

Two former patients from Ke Kai Ola were found in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands with pups of their own.

The seals were spotted in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

"For an endangered species, every patient matters. The birth of these two Hawaiian monk seal pups from former patients is a real milestone to this endangered population," Ke Kai Ola veterinarian Dr. Sophie Whoriskey said.