Maui County farmers can apply for loans up to $150,000 to combat the impact of axis deer

Farmers in Maui County can now apply for up to $150,000 in emergency loans to combat the impact of axis deer. Drought conditions have forced the deer to migrate onto farming and ranching lands.

The 3% interest loans can be applied to the cost of fencing or other mitigation measures.

In March, Gov. David Ige declared a state of emergency in Maui County for its drought conditions. The proclamations include provisions allowing relief for damages caused by axis deer.

The state Department of Agriculture opens up applications in September. Applications will be accepted through the end of the year.

For those needing loans of $50,000 or less, micro-loans involving less paperwork and swifter processing are also available. For more information, contact the Agricultural Loan Division in Honolulu at 808-973-9460 or email hdoa.agloan@hawaii.gov.