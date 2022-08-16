Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra inks 4-year contract

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra has ratified a new contract with its musicians — ensuring performances will continue through 2026.

The orchestra’s board of directors ratified the four-year contract with its 84 musicians, who are members of the Musicians’ Association of Hawaii, Local 677. They accepted the contract at the end of last month.

The new contract guarantees 18 weeks of performances in the first two years, 19 weeks in the third year and 21 weeks in the final year of the agreement.

The performance season will now run from nine months to a year-round schedule.

The agreement also includes an additional 3 percent electronic media guarantee for its musicians, which will enable the symphony to produce digital content of its performances and other special projects.