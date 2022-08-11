No-shows for Oʻahu road tests will not be able to make another appointment for 60 days

The City and County of Honolulu is intensifying the penalty for not showing up for road tests to get a driver's license. This is the second time the county is tightening the rule this year.

No-shows for road tests will not be able to make another appointment for 60 days beginning Sept. 1 — up from 14 days.

Oʻahu drivers who fail to appear for their road test cannot get back their $8 deposit. That fee is the same as before.

Driver licensing centers on Oʻahu see nearly 200 no-shows every week.

“Because we continue to experience an average 15% no-show rate, we are taking a stronger stance and stiffening the consequences for failing to show up for a road test appointment to provide better service to those who are keeping their appointments,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Those with appointments who are more than 5 minutes late would be considered a no-show and face the penalty.

Road test applicants have until 6 a.m. on the day of the appointment to reschedule. A road test appointment can be scheduled online at honoluluroadtest.org.