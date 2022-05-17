Honolulu drivers will incur penalty for road test no-shows

The City and County of Honolulu now charges a penalty for road test no-shows.

Oʻahu drivers cannot get back their $8 deposit fee and will be barred from making another appointment for 14 days if they fail to show up for their road test.

The new rule took effect Monday, May 16.

An estimated 17% of people with road test appointments don't show up. That's about 155 road test appointments per week.

"The high no-show rate at testing locations on Oʻahu has been a significant factor in how long many prospective drivers have to wait – an average of about four months – before they can get an appointment," the city said.

Applicants can avoid penalties by rescheduling their appointments by 6 a.m. on the day of the scheduled road test.

Road test applicants are expected to arrive at least 30 minutes before their appointments. If they are more than 5 minutes late, they would be considered a no-show and face the penalty.

A road test appointment can be rescheduled online at honoluluroadtest.org.