County of Maui bans disposable bodyboards

The County of Maui has banned the sale, rental and distribution of disposable bodyboards as of Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Maui County Council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance, in an effort to limit the number of bodyboards thrown away on beaches after a few uses.

A disposable bodyboard is defined as having a polystyrene foam core, which can take over 500 years to decompose.

Seabirds and turtles die after mistakenly consuming small pieces.

Tourism businesses are encouraged to loan out durable bodyboards made with high-density polyethylene or polypropylene cores and promote reusable recreation.