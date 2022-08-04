Lawyers for families affected by Red Hill crisis want Navy to evacuate homes on water system

A team of lawyers representing nearly 150 families affected by the Red Hill water crisis is asking the U.S. Navy to evacuate homes on the Navy’s water lines.

The University of Hawaiʻi Red Hill task force released water sampling data earlier this week. Their findings were consistent with a low concentration of jet fuel contamination in the Navy’s water system. Those results were quickly retracted without explanation.

The Navy and the state Department of Health have maintained that the water is safe.

The lawyers state their representatives continue to report acute symptoms associated with contamination. They said they will continue to work with the Navy to find a resolution to their injury and property claims.

This is a developing story.