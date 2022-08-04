Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Lawyers for families affected by Red Hill crisis want Navy to evacuate homes on water system

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM HST
Lauren Wright Navy spouse whose family was sickened by jet fuel in their tap water pearl harbor
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
Lauren Wright, a Navy spouse whose family was sickened by jet fuel in their tap water, points out a sheen in a sample of tap water at her home in Honolulu, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

A team of lawyers representing nearly 150 families affected by the Red Hill water crisis is asking the U.S. Navy to evacuate homes on the Navy’s water lines.

The University of Hawaiʻi Red Hill task force released water sampling data earlier this week. Their findings were consistent with a low concentration of jet fuel contamination in the Navy’s water system. Those results were quickly retracted without explanation.

The Navy and the state Department of Health have maintained that the water is safe.

The lawyers state their representatives continue to report acute symptoms associated with contamination. They said they will continue to work with the Navy to find a resolution to their injury and property claims.

navy red hill fuel storage facility tunnel pipelines
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough

This is a developing story.

Tags

Local News MilitaryNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content