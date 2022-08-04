DLNR law enforcement will monitor monk seal mom and pup at Kaimana Beach

Starting Thursday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources will be enforcing a 50-yard boundary around the Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī.

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources / RH58, or “Rocky,” and her newborn pup PO8 at Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī on Aug. 4, 2022.

This comes more than a week after the monk seal bit a swimmer about 150-yards offshore.

DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement will lead a 24-hour law enforcement presence for up to three weeks. That’s when the pup is expected to wean and move to another area.

“Government agencies have maintained both official and volunteer presence and signage since the pup’s birth, but these have failed to deter a number of people from approaching the monk seals, creating a dangerous situation," said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.