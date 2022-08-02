Windward Community College to offer free agriculture classes to Native Hawaiian students

Windward Community College recently announced that it will offer free tuition to Native Hawaiian students interested in sustainable agriculture.

The initiative is part of WCC's ʻAo Kahi project, a Native Hawaiian career and technical education program. It offers financial support and help with internships and jobs.

In a release, ʻAo Kahi project coordinator Jodie Yim said learning about sustainable agriculture is valuable, both personally and professionally, for Native Hawaiian students.

Classes include plant science and agroecosystems.

During the spring 2022 semester, the program began offering scholarships to Native Hawaiian students taking computer science classes and those who plan to earn a certificate in information security.

Students can also enroll to receive other support, including loans for textbooks, paid internships and professional development. The next project cohort begins in October and will run through January.

The program is sponsored by ALU LIKE and funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant.

To qualify, students must have at least a 2.0 GPA and proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry. Applications for the upcoming fall term are due Monday.

For more information, visit windward.hawaii.edu.