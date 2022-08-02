Oʻahu parks and recreation activities to launch online registration system

You’ll soon be able to pay online for parks and recreation classes on Oʻahu.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation says its online reservation system will begin accepting payments for all fall park activities, which vary from archery to ukulele to tai chi.

Walk-in registration will still be available.

For park districts one and two, which encompass Hawaiʻi Kai to ʻAiea, both walk-in and online registration begin on Aug. 22. The three other districts — Leeward, Central and Windward Oʻahu — start on Aug. 24.

The online system will accept debit and credit cards. If you’re registering in person, cash and checks will be accepted.

“We are so excited to provide our communities with more accessible ways of connecting with your City parks and the excellent programs offered there,” said DPR Director Laura H. Thielen.

The city also plans to announce registration dates for its botanical garden activities later this month.

The online system was launched in summer 2020 for reservations at the Koko Head Shooting Complex. And it eventually expanded to all free park programs. It began taking reservations and payments for the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve last year.

For more information, visit pros.hnl.info.