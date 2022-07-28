Hawaiʻi hotels finish fiscal year strong, lead nation in key revenue measures

June was another strong month for hotels in the state.

According to a new report from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority tracking monthly hotel performance, Hawaiʻi hotel revenues totaled $494.2 million last month. That's a nearly 30% increase compared to June 2019.

This is partly due to increases in several key metrics, such as revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily room rate (ADR). In June, the statewide RevPAR was $297, with ADR at $392. Both are 26.1% and 39.6%, respectively, higher than June 2019.

These two measures helped offset a lower occupancy rate of 75.8% for the month — which was 8.2 percentage points lower than the same time in 2019.

So far this year, Hawaiʻi hotel revenues total nearly $2.7 billion statewide — a 21% increase from 2019.

Hotels in the state led the nation in both room revenue and average daily rate earnings for the first half of 2022. The state averaged $266 and $365, respectively, in those categories. Miami followed with a RevPAR of $216, and ADR of $286. New York rounded out the top three in these measures.

A report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association tracked the progress of hotel recovery in the U.S., and the impact it has on state and local tax revenues, for the rest of the year.

According to the report, Hawaiʻi hotels are expected to contribute $992 million in tax revenues — a 10% increase compared to 2019. The group is also expecting hotels to earn $5.5 billion this year from rooms. That would be a 19% jump from 2019's earnings.