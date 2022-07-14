Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor design proposal seeks to include ocean lifestyle, gathering spaces

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources sees more public space and community resources in the future development of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor on Oʻahu.

The University of Hawai‘i Community Design Center and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning have prepared a conceptual vision report that will act as a guide.

DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation held public meetings for about five years to develop these plans.

University of Hawai‘i Community Design Center / A design option in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor Vision Report, June 2022

The redevelopment would provide more accessibility and public area, like green spaces for community gatherings.

Proposed structures include a welcome center, market plaza and watercraft park. Designs also include surf lockers and watercraft storage.

The report takes into account a projected 3 ft. of sea-level rise.

The project has an estimated cost of $251 million for one option and $356 million for another.

The main difference in cost is a parking garage in the proposed Watercraft Park.