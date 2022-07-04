Gov. Ige signs bills to fund affordable housing and ʻOhana Zones

Gov. David Ige signed three bills on Friday relating to affordable housing. The new measures will support the Ohana Zones and First-To-Work programs.

— HB2233: The Department of Human Services will have the authority to provide up to $500 per month in housing assistance for families participating in the First-To-Work program.

— HB2512: The ʻOhana Zones homelessness initiative will be extended through June 30, 2026, and receive $15 million in funding. ʻOhana Zones has moved over 1000 homeless individuals across the state into permanent housing.

— SB3048: The Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation can transfer funds from the Rental Housing Revolving Fund to the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund to develop critical infrastructure projects that enable more housing units. The bill also deposits $300 million to be invested in the Rental Housing Revolving Fund — half of which will go to developing rental housing for individuals with moderate income.