Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hawaiian monk seal population is rising

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published June 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM HST
big_monk_seal.jpg
Wikipedia
/

Ke Kai Ola Hawaiian monk seal hospital on the Big Island opened its doors to three pups.

Two of the seals were found malnourished in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument on the island of Kamole, or Laysan Island.

The pups were small for their age and unlikely to survive on their own.

The female pup, WQ22, and male pup, WQ08, are increasing their weight and regaining nutrition with oral multivitamins, electrolytes and fish.

The third monk seal was found on Molokaʻi with fishing gear hanging from his mouth. RP92 was rescued by the National Park Service on Moloka‘i.

20220414LM RN58 & PO5 D1 (63).JPG
Local News
Hawaiian monk seal population surpasses 1,500 for the first time in more than 20 years, NOAA says
The Associated Press

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced the Hawaiian monk seal population has grown to more than 1,500.

This is the first time the endangered species had a population of this size in more than 20 years.

"As the only partner organization permitted by NOAA to treat and rehabilitate Hawaiian monk seals, we’re proud that nearly 30% of monk seals that are alive today are due to conservation efforts led by NOAA and partners like The Marine Mammal Center," said Ke Kai Ola veterinarian Dr. Sophie Whoriskey.

Tags

Local News Hawaiian monk sealke kai ola marine mammal centerNOAAanimals
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Content