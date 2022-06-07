Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra benefit concert to feature film music from John Williams

A Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra benefit concert for the Blood Bank of Hawaii on Wednesday will feature popular film music composed by John Williams, such as tracks from Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell on June 8. Tickets, which are $10 for general admission, are available online or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the performance.

The performance will be conducted by Sarah Hicks.