Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra benefit concert to feature film music from John Williams

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM HST
Waikiki-Shell-PC-Hank-Gonzalez.jpg
Hank Gonzalez/Waikiki Shell
/

A Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra benefit concert for the Blood Bank of Hawaii on Wednesday will feature popular film music composed by John Williams, such as tracks from Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell on June 8. Tickets, which are $10 for general admission, are available online or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the performance.

The performance will be conducted by Sarah Hicks.

