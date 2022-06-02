Donate
McCully-Mōʻiliʻili Library reopens after 2-year closure for repairs

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM HST
mccully library
Hawaii State Public Library System
/

The McCully-Mōʻiliʻili Library in Honolulu will reopen Friday, June 3 after being closed for more than two years.

The library opened more than 50 years ago but has been closed for repairs since March 2020.

Workers replaced the roof, installed a solar panel system, and repaired water damage throughout the library.

More exterior work is planned, such as installing security cameras, lighting and fencing.

About $2 million in state funding was allocated for repairs and renovations.

