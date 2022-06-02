Department of Health fines Marine Corps Base Hawaii $240K for wastewater violations

The state Department of Health cited Marine Corps Base Hawaii for unauthorized wastewater discharge from its Kāneʻohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility.

The Marine Corps was ordered to pay a $240,000 penalty and take corrective action to upgrade its wastewater treatment system.

“The Marine Corps’ actions demonstrate a disregard for protecting our precious ocean waters,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health. “We will continue to hold violators accountable and protect public health and the environment.”

The water reclamation facility discharges treated wastewater to the ocean.

The DOH says the Marine Corps discharged enterococci bacteria above permit limits on numerous occasions between August 2020 and February 2022.

The Marine Corps submitted a request for a contested case hearing. A hearing date is pending.