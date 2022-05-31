Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Red Hill fuel tanks need repairs before draining, Navy contractor report says

Hawaii Public Radio | By AUDREY McAVOY - The Associated Press
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM HST
Navy Red Hill fuel storage tank Department of Health
Hawaii Department of Health
/
A Navy Red Hill fuel storage tank.

HONOLULU — A contractor hired by the Navy is recommending a series of structural repairs to a massive fuel tank farm on Oʻahu to make sure the facility doesn't leak petroleum when its tanks are drained, a report released Friday said.

The recommendations for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility come after the complex's pipes leaked fuel into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year, sickening thousands of military families.

The Pentagon has since agreed to comply with a state order to drain the tanks and permanently shut them down.

Red Hill Well navy water test 021622
Local News
87% of CDC survey participants reported health symptoms from Red Hill water contamination
Sabrina Bodon

The highest priority repair identified in the report from the engineering company Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Inc. is designing piping to withstand a repeat of a May 2021 event that caused a pipe leak. The report indicated this work was already underway.

Corroded piping, damaged coating, damaged and reconfigured pipe supports and missing bracing will also need to be addressed, it said.

“This report describes extensive and critical repairs that are needed to safely defuel and decommission Red Hill,” Kathleen Ho, the state's deputy director of environmental health, said in a statement.

The Navy has a June 30 deadline to inform the state Department of Health when and how it plans to drain the fuel.

red_hill_fuel_storage_military.jpg
Local News
Read the third-party assessment of the Navy Red Hill fuel storage facility
HPR News Staff

Click here to read the full assessment report.

Tags

Local News Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityMilitary
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content