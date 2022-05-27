Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority rolls out multimedia campaign to encourage responsible travel

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is rolling out an extensive multimedia campaign to educate travelers coming to the islands.

The initiative is part of the HTA’s effort to improve tourism management throughout the state.

The campaign includes educational videos and safety messages that will be shown online, on airlines, at local airports and in hotels.

HTA Chief Brand Officer Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā says the overall theme of the messages is Mālama Hawaiʻi, encouraging good stewardship and responsible behavior.

He told HPR that the state agency worked closely with communities to create videos and other materials addressing concerns and issues.

"For example, Oʻahu and a hotspot that we’ve identified at Laniakea talks about respectfully viewing marine life from legal boundaries. And so those are direct asks where we say, 'Hey, watch from a distance, be respectful,'" Kaʻanāʻanā said.

"On Maui, we heard from communities of East Maui about the road to Hana, and all of the traffic and congestion that happens because visitors stopping to take a photo or just parking anykine," he said. "So what we’ve asked in the campaign on Maui, in particular, is for them to drive respectfully, to not block the road, not stop in the middle of the road to take a photo, not to park in illegal places, not to trespass."

Kaʻanāʻanā says the HTA hopes the campaign will give visitors a better understanding of Hawaiʻi, its residents and its culture.