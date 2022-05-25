Polynesian Voyaging Society, French Polynesia government commit to ocean management

The Polynesian Voyaging Society and the government of French Polynesia have signed a joint declaration calling for sustainable management and protection of the oceans.

The crews of the Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia participated in ocean conservation events at the Blue Climate Summit in Tahiti last week. They have been in Tahiti since May 7.

On Monday, PVS president Nainoa Thompson and French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch signed the Joint Declaration for the Oceans.

It affirms their shared Polynesian heritage and emphasizes the importance of culture and ancestral knowledge in educating future generations.

The canoes planned to set sail this week for their return trip to Hawaiʻi. They departed Hilo for Tahiti on April 18.